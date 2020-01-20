Jimmy Mao loved video games and basketball. He had a daughter on the way with his longtime girlfriend. On the night of his death, Mao was in his foster parents’ home on Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia, playing PlayStation online with some friends, his sister said. He was chatting with them through a headset he was wearing, and in the middle of the game, the microphone recorded him saying, “Can you please not come in my room?” according to his sister.