One hub member, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, said she was jailed for weeks during the pandemic on $500,000 bail after going unrepresented at a bail hearing. (Her lawyer was told the wrong hearing time, she said.) The mother of four finally got some of the charges tossed out and got bail reduced — only to be rearrested when a prosecutor refiled charges. The second time, though, “I was working with participatory defense and I knew not to just sit there and not say anything again, or they would put me back in jail,” she said. She told the judge about herself and her family, and was released on her own recognizance.