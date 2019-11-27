Directors say that all the time, and sometimes they’re lying, but you can tell Johnson is authentically pleased to connect with viewers in such a direct, elemental, and uncomplicated way. He spent five years developing and making 2017′s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, then another year defending it. The movie made $1.3 billion, but set the internet ablaze with detractors who found it too progressive or too feminist, and who made life hell for Jedi star Kelly Tran.