A former Philadelphia police lieutenant who retired amid complaints that he harassed his subordinates was sentenced to county jail Tuesday for sexually assaulting an underage girl in Bucks County.

The victim and her parents took turns telling Richard Frank the devastating effect his actions had on her at such a young age. They said Frank, 51, abused his position of power to victimize the girl, who was under 13 years old at the time the two assaults took place at his home in Bensalem in 2017.

They told Bucks County President Judge Wallace Batemen during Tuesday’s hearing that Frank believed he could get away with his crimes because he was a police officer.

But Frank was arrested in 2019 and charged with indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and corruption of minors. A jury convicted him after a brief trial in December, and he was sentenced by Bateman to one day less than a year to one day less than two years in the Bucks County jail. Frank will also have to register as a sex offender.

Frank’s attorney, William Joshua Buchanan, did not return a request for comment.

The victim contacted the Bucks County Children’s Advocacy Center in 2019, saying Frank fondled her genitals during a visit to his home two summers before, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. At a second visit, he touched her leg and abdomen in a way that made her uncomfortable, she told detectives.

One year before his arrest, Frank retired from the Philadelphia Police Department under a cloud of workplace sexual harassment allegations. Two police sergeants in the 14th Police District told their boss that Frank had made offensive sexual remarks to female officers, according to an Inquirer investigation.

Frank was transferred to the 35th District in Olney and allegedly continued to harass female colleagues. Two officers filed complaints in May 2018 with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission over comments he made to them.