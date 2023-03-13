A Caln Township officer was justified in shooting the car thief who attempted to run him over, DA says

A Caln Township Police officer was justified in shooting a man who tried to run him over in a stolen car in February, the Chester County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Richard Luminello, 56, was shot four times in his right leg by the officer during a heated chase on Feb. 22, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Luminello stole the car from a Wawa on East Lancaster Avenue in the township, authorities said. Its owner, investigators said, had left the vehicle’s keys on the center console.

A Caln Township officer attempted to pull Luminello over shortly before 2 a.m. on Lincoln Highway near Marshalton-Thorndale Road, but Luminello continued driving into a residential area, prosecutors said.

Another officer attempted to stop the car with spike strips when Luminello allegedly crashed the stolen car into the officer’s vehicle. The officer was nearly hit, but dove out of the way, prosecutors said.

Luminello got out of the stolen vehicle and began walking away, ignoring both officers’ commands to stopauthorities said. He then raised his right hand, as if drawing a gun, and threatened to shoot the two, according to the affidavit.

One officer, whom authorities have not identified, fired four times, striking Luminello in the right leg, the document said. He fell to the ground but got up and attempted to enter the stolen car, still threatening to shoot the officers.

Luminello was eventually subdued after one of the officers used a Taser on him, authorities said. He was taken to Paoli Memorial Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound and a broken elbow, prosecutors said.

He was later charged with attempted murder and related offenses, and his criminal case is pending in Chester County.