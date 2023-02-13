Confirmed: Rihanna is pregnant

Shortly after performing a much-anticipated 13-song set at the Super Bowl halftime show, singer, actress, and businesswoman Rihanna has confirmed with Rolling Stone that she is pregnant.

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a son, with rapper A$AP Rocky, in May.

As Rihanna took the stage — actually a clear platform floating hundreds of feet above the field — on Sunday night donning a tight-fitting red bodysuit, a low-slung belt, and layers of fabric, social media lit up with speculation that the singer’s small belly was evidence of her pregnancy.

The moment was reminiscent of fellow singer Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement in 2011 when the diva performed at MTV’s Video Music Awards and then conspicuously rubbed her stomach.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are no strangers to shocking fans with news of their growing family. In January 2022, the couple partnered with celebrity fashion photographer Miles Diggs, also known as Diggzy, for a splashy photo to announce the news of their pregnancy.