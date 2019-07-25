On Wednesday, former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress on the findings of his investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 election.
In the two testimony sessions, which spanned for about seven hours, Mueller clarified that his investigation did not exonerate President Trump and that the president did not commit a crime. He also refused to speak about the president’s impeachment, mentioned how Trump wanted to fire him for investigating him, and expressed that the president, after refusing to sit for an interview with Mueller, could face charges after his time as president. He also expressed how there is still Russian interference with US affairs through cyberattacks, saying how they are still “doing it as we sit here."
Editorial cartoonists have responded to Mueller’s testimony, capturing key moments through their drawings.
Several cartoonists depicted Mueller’s unwillingness to go beyond the details of his existing report on the investigation.
Some cartoonists highlighted Mueller’s clarification that he did not exonerate the president in his report and did not find Trump to have been involved in a crime.
Cartoonists Jack Ohman and Ben Garrison broke down what they characterized as Mueller’s monosyllabic and vague testimony.
Other cartoonists represented Mueller’s unwillingness to answer questions by stressing his stern facial expressions.