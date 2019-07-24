Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before Congress on Wednesday in a highly watched hearing where he will face questions about his lengthy report on Russia’s interference into the 2016 election and steps President Donald Trump allegedly took to interfere with his investigation.
Mueller’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee began at 8:30 a.m, and is expected to last about three hours. Following a 30-minute break, Mueller will face around two more hours of questions from the House Intelligence Committee, starting about noon.
It will be hard to miss Mueller’s testimony on television today, as it will be carried live on all four major broadcast channels and all three cable news networks, preempting popular shows like Good Morning America and Today. You can also watch the hearings live here, via a stream from CBS:
Here are the latest updates:
Mueller opened his testimony by noting his appearance before Congress is “unusual” given his role a prosecutor, once again stating his testimony would be “limited” to the scope of his report. He also stated he would not address certain topics due to “ongoing matters,” such as the so-called Steele dossier and the details of the FBI’s decision to open an investigation of Trump’s campaign.
Mueller also contracted Trump’s repeated assertion that the investigation found there was “no collusion” between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.
“We did not address collusion, which is not a legal term,” Mueller said.
Republican Rep. Doug Collins (R., Ga.) the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, defended Trump’s combative actions and comments during the special counsel’s investigation in his opening statement.
“The president’s attitude towards the investigation was understandably negative, yet the president did not use his authority to close the investigation. He asked his lawyer if Mr. Mueller had conflicts that disqualified Mr. Mueller from the job, but he did not shut down the investigation," Collins said. “The president knew he was innocent."
House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) kicked off today’s hearings by applauding Mueller’s long record of public service and the detailed work of the special counsel’s office during its investigation.
“For 22 months, you never commented in public about your work – even when you were subjected to repeated and grossly unfair personal attacks. Instead, your indictments spoke for you, and in astonishing detail,” Nadler said. “Although Department policy barred you from indicting the President for this conduct, you made clear that he is not exonerated. Any other person who acted this way would have been charged with a crime. And in this nation, not even the president is above the law.”
Trump, who has nothing on his public schedule until 4 p.m., took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to lash out once again at Mueller and his investigation, which the president has repeatedly called a “witch hunt.”
Trump also once again complained about the late inclusion of Aaron Zebley, Mueller’s longtime aide and deputy who was granted permission to help the special counsel with questions. As fact checkers have pointed out, there is no public evidence Zebley is a “Never Trumper" and the committees don’t require Trump’s consent to proceed.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said a Justice Department memo sent to Mueller insisting the special counsel’s testimony remain within the “boundaries” of his 400-page report should have “no bearing” on Wednesday’s hearings.
Schiff sent his own letter to Mueller on Tuesday declaring the Justice Department’s "attempt to restrict your testimony finds no support in law, regulation, or Department policy.”
“The Department provides no legal support for its claim that such privileges apply here. Nor could it. At its core, the doctrine of executive privilege is intended to preserve the ability of a President to receive confidential advice from the President’s closest advisors,” Schiff wrote. “It is not intended to shield a President from congressional testimony of the utmost national importance concerning a criminal investigation of which the President was personally a target.”