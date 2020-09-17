This undated image provided by ApiJect Systems America in July 2020 shows a prototype of their "BFS" prefilled syringe. When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, the ability to jab the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections. The Trump administration has agreed to invest more than half a billion in tax dollars in ApiJect Systems America, a young company whose injector is not approved by federal health authorities and who hasn’t yet set up a factory to manufacture the unapproved devices.