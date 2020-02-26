The quarry, in the northwest corner of the county, is the only one in the state known to have asbestos within such a heavily populated residential area, Santarsiero said. When disturbed, asbestos becomes airborne and can be inhaled; the fibers can cause mesothelioma, a deadly form of cancer. The asbestos in the quarry can be released into the environment “if the rock is broken, crushed, or frayed,” the Pennsylvania Department of Health wrote in a Feb. 7 letter to local activists. Naturally occurring asbestos “is best to be avoided and left alone," it said.