Route 202 near the King of Prussia Mall has reopened with a temporary fix after a sinkhole damaged the road

The portion of Route 202 near the King of Prussia Mall that was damaged by a huge sinkhole was reopened Wednesday night after temporary repairs were completed.

The section of 202 — also known as East DeKalb Pike — between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township was reopened around 8:20 p.m., said Brad Rudolph, a spokesperson for PennDot.

A nearby PennDot traffic cam that had been showing the repair work and the closure showed traffic moving on all lanes in both directions.

Traffic had been detoured as crews worked to repair a broken water main under the road, and then the road itself. It was unclear what actually caused the sinkhole because heavy rains on Sunday could have undermined the roadway and caused the water main break.

The water main was repaired and local water service was restored around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Crews working for the water utility company conducted fill-work to rebuild the roadway and added a 10-inch layer of asphalt Wednesday morning.

PennDot had hoped to reopen the roadway as early as Wednesday morning, but crews needed to wait for the asphalt to set because of the high summer heat.

The asphalt is temporary, and at some later time, PennDot will return to build a permanent concrete replacement for the damaged roadway.