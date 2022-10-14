Philadelphia police on Friday identified a fourth teen who they believe played a role in the shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month that left a 14-year-old dead and four other teens wounded.

Troy Fletcher, 15, is wanted for murder and related offenses, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

A warrant for Fletcher’s arrest was approved Thursday, police said. He is a fugitive and remains at large.

Fletcher is one of four people police have identified so far for their alleged roles in the Sept. 27 shooting. Video shows that, following a junior varsity football scrimmage, as Roxborough players walked to their locker room, five shooters jumped out of a car and ambushed them. More than 60 shots were fired.

Nicolas Elizalde, 14, was fatally struck in the chest. Four other teens, ages 14 to 17, were injured. One boy was shot nine times, according to court records.

The motive behind the crime is still under investigation, Vanore said.

Earlier this week, police arrested Yaaseen Bivins, 21, and Zyhied Jones, 17, and charged them with murder and related offenses.

Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, is also wanted on murder charges for his alleged role in the crime, but remains at large.

Vanore said police are still searching for two more people they believe were involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.