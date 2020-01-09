The last day to see the traveling exhibit “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” at the National Museum of American Jewish History is Jan. 12.
Ginsburg was inducted into the museum’s Only in America Hall of Fame gallery in December. The 86-year-old justice is the first Jewish woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
The exhibit uses home movies, archival documents and photographs, artwork, and interactive exhibits to follow the career of Ginsburg. The justice’s writings, opinions, and interviews are featured in the display along with RBG memes, fan art, and renderings of her likeness on T-shirts, nail decals, and even as tattoos.