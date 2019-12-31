Days before the scheduled opening of the murder trial for Ryan Pownall, the former Philadelphia Police officer charged with fatally shooting a North Philadelphia man during a traffic stop in 2017, a city judge has denied a request by the District Attorney’s Office to modify instructions for jurors about when police officers are legally justified to fire their guns.
The prosecutor’s office said it intends to appeal, which could delay the trial — and could impact how they choose to proceed with the first prosecution of a city cop for an on-duty shooting in two decades.
The decision relates to a motion the DA’s Office filed earlier this month in which prosecutors said they believed the state’s current use-of-force law for police is unconstitutional, and that jurors should be given differently worded instructions that could undercut Pownall’s defense that his actions were legally justified.
But Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara A. McDermott wrote in an order filed Tuesday that the request was was essentially asking her “to judicially usurp” laws written by state legislators.
“This Court has no authority to summarily rewrite portions of a criminal statute, for doing so would serve only to supersede the will of the people as placed into the hands of the legislature,” McDermott wrote.
Pownall’s lawyers had criticized the request by District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office, saying it was an attempt to change a law shortly before trial to make its case easier to win.
Some legal experts also questioned whether the maneuver, if successful, would violate Pownall’s due process rights by retroactively applying a new criminal standard to a defendant’s past conduct.
One of Pownall’s attorneys, Fortunato Perri Jr., said in an email Tuesday that he believed if prosecutors appealed the ruling, it would amount to an admission that their case against Pownall is not supported by current state law.
“An appeal of the Court’s ruling would confirm that the District Attorney has violated Ryan Pownall’s civil and constitutional rights by bringing a malicious prosecution for his own political gain,” Perri said.
Cameron Kline, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, declined to comment Tuesday.
Pownall is accused of fatally shooting David Jones on June 8, 2017, after stopping him for riding a dirt bike on a North Philadelphia street. The two men then struggled over a gun that Jones had been carrying before he broke free, and that fell to the ground when he ran away, police have said.
Pownall was fired over the shooting in 2017, with then-Commissioner Richard Ross saying Pownall had displayed “poor judgment” and violated departmental regulations for firing at the fleeing Jones.
Krasner charged Pownall with murder and related counts last year following a grand jury investigation. A judge later downgraded the case to third-degree murder, allowing Pownall to be freed on bail while awaiting trial.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday how quickly the Superior Court might take up the jury instruction issue, and how or if that might impact the opening of Pownall’s trial, scheduled for next week.