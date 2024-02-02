The Bucks County man behind the moment that kicked off the Jan. 6 Capitol riot convicted at trial

The Bucks County man behind the moment that kicked off the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was convicted Friday of several felonies stemming his role in the attack.

Ryan Samsel, 39, of Bristol clenched his jaw and forced a peeved smile as U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb announced she’d found him guilty of felony charges including assaulting an officer, participating in a civil disorder, and obstructing an official proceeding of Congress.

He fervently whispered with his lawyer as the judge continued reading verdicts for his four codefendants and at one point interruped the proceedings to raisehis hand and demand Cobb’s attention.

“If you’re done with this,” he asked her, “can I holler at you, please?”

Samsel’s reaction — after learning that he had become the 71st Pennsylvanian convicted of playing a role in the historic attack that caused millions in damage to the Capitol building, left scores of officers injured and threatened the peaceful transition of presidential power — continued the unorthodox conduct he exhibited during the run-up to his trial last year.

Both prosecutors and the 39-year-old barber himself have sought to make him a face of the Jan. 6 insurrection — but each for very different reasons.

Government lawyers have called him the instigator of the riot, while right-wing critics have painted Samsel as a poster child for mistreatment they say the thousands who’ve been charged with participating in the attack have endured in the two years since. Samsel’s case has taken on a totemic status outside the courtroom among both conspiracy-mongers and riot defenders who seek to downplay the seriousness of what occurred that day.

And Samsel himself has since written open letters to sympathetic members of Congress including U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, complaining of the medical treatment he’s received while in custody and urging them to come to the his aide and that of other rioters who he’s described as “political prisoners.”

Samsel and his four codefendants — James Tate Grant, 30, of North Carolina; Paul Russell Johnson, 37, of Virginia; Stephen Chase Randolph, 33, of Kentucky; and Jason Benjamin Blythe, 27 of Texas; none of whom knew each other before Jan. 6 — opted to forgo a trial in front of a jury, instead arguing their case directly before Cobb during proceedings last year.

As prosecutors described it during those proceedings, Samsel led the other four in toppling a bike-rack barricade outside the Capitol just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, leaving an officer concussed and opening the floodgates to thousands of angry supporters of former President Donald Trump who would soon overrun the building.

Video shot by bystanders showed Samsel whipping off his denim jacket, turning his “Make America Great Again” hat backward and aggressively lunging toward officers before succeeding in pushing them down.

That bike-rack attack — before the smashing of windows and doors, before the all-out brawls that erupted with police and before the violence that sent members of Congress scurrying from the mob that seized control of their chambers — constituted the first breach of the Capitol security perimeter that day, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Mirabelli said at the start of the trial last year.

Samsel “and his codefendants cleared the way … for the hours of terror, violence, destruction and injury that followed,” he said.

But throughout the proceedings, Samsel’s attorney, Stanley Woodward Jr., pushed back against government efforts to paint his client as the instigator of the riot. He accused prosecutors of “sensationalizing and exaggerating evidence … at every opportunity.”

“Those barricades didn’t fall because of anything Mr. Samsel did or was going to do,” Woodward said. “They were going to fall. … It’s not even remotely possible to pin the events of Jan. 6 on Mr. Samsel.”

He also argued that Samsel had no real understanding of who was inside the Capitol that day and what was going on — former Vice President Mike Pence’s overseeing of the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Therefore, Woodward maintained, Samsel could not be convicted of on several counts that required prosecutors to prove he knowingly entered the building and engaged in violence despite knowing it was under heightened security due to Pence’s presence.

That argument held some sway with Cobb. Though she convicted all five men of felony crimes Friday, she acquitted them all of several other counts based on that argument.

Still, on its own, the felony assault charge on which Samsel was convicted Friday could send him to prison for up to 20 years.

Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards — the woman on the other side of the barrier Samsel toppled over in his attempt to make it onto Capitol grounds — told Cobb during the trial that as Samsel pushed against the barricades, she lost her footing, hit her head on a metal handrail and lost consciousness for several minutes.

She acknowledged, however, that after causing her fall — and as other rioters rushed past them toward the Capitol building — Samsel had stopped to help her to her feet.

Still, Edwards testified, that even two years later she continues to suffer from debilitating migraines that have limited her ability to return to work.

“I have almost no sick leave left,” she said. “I’ve used all my leave.”

Samsel’s attack on Edwards isn’t the first time he’s been convicted of violence against women — a history that is likely to shape the punishment Cobb fashions for him at his sentencing in June.

When he traveled to Washington for Jan. 6, he was already on parole in Pennsylvania for another violent assault — in which he smashed a hot pizza in the face of his pregnant girlfriend, poured beer over her head, shoved her into a canal and then held her head under water until she told him she loved him.

That 2011 conviction followed one two years earlier after an incident in which he held another woman against her will for five hours and choked her to the point of unconsciousness.

Three years earlier, according to court records, Samsel pleaded guilty to running yet another woman off the road, punching her windshield and threatening to kill her in a dispute over $60.

But as Cobb found him guilty of his latest assault Friday, Samsel seemingly had other things on his mind. As the hearing concluded, Cobb finally acknowledged his earlier attempt to interrupt the proceedings asking what he’d wanted to discuss with her.

With U.S. Marshals by his side, he approached the lectern and complained for several minutes of the medical treatment he’d received for a variety of ailments in the Washington D.C. jail — a grievance he’s lodged with the court again and again in the two years since his arrest.

Ultimately, Cobb said she was willing to look at any documentation Woodward could produce to show that Samsel was not getting the medical care he needs.

“I think what this comes down to,” Woodward sighed as the hearing concluded, “is a dispute [with jail personnel] over the timing of medical care that Mr. Samsel believes is necessary.”