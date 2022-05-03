Less than a month before its merger with the University of Sciences takes effect, St. Joseph’s University announced Tuesday that its president was taking another job.

In a surprising turn, Mark C. Reed, who has served as St. Joe’s president since 2015 and has led the merger initiative, will become president of Loyola University Chicago. He starts his new job Oct. 1.

He will remain at St. Joe’s through Aug. 15. St. Joseph’s Provost Cheryl McConnell then will step in as interim president as the university launches a search.

It’s unclear what led to Reed’s departure at such a critical juncture in the Jesuit university’s history.

“This opportunity at Loyola was unexpected,” Reed said in a message to the campus. “I have every confidence in the university’s unfolding plans and trajectory.”

A St. Joe’s spokesperson said Reed would not be available for comment.

St. Joseph’s merger with USciences, which has been approved by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, is scheduled to take effect June 1. Reed was scheduled to become president of the combined institution, which will retain the name of St. Joseph’s.

In February 2021, the schools announced that they were looking at a potential merger to help them grow and thrive in an increasingly challenging higher-education market. Combined, the institutions will enroll more than 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students, employ nearly 450 faculty, and have an endowment in excess of a half-billion dollars, an operating budget over $300 million, assets of $1.2 billion, and nearly 95,000 living alumni.

St. Joe’s had been looking to add health-care programs, but it was USciences, which has faced financial challenges, that approached St. Joe’s, noting proximity, complementary programs, and similar graduation and retention rates. Paul Katz, former president of USciences, retired in July.

Under the merger, both campuses, which are less than five miles apart, will be retained. The St. Joe’s campus, which straddles the Philadelphia/Lower Merion border, will be known as the Hawk Hill campus and USciences in West Philadelphia will become the University City campus.

Loyola announced Reed’s hire Tuesday morning.

“After a global search and community-led process, Dr. Reed, with his deep roots in Jesuit, Catholic education, mission-driven leadership experience, and belief in our student-centered ethos, was the clear choice to serve as Loyola’s 25th President,” said Susan S. Sher, board of chair of Loyola.

St. Joe’s board of trustees’ chair also praised Reed in a statement.

“Dr. Reed’s appointment as president of Loyola University Chicago is recognition that the broader Jesuit university community has seen the transformation underway at Saint Joseph’s under his leadership,” said Jim Norris.