St. Joe’s interim president is elevated to permanent post to become school’s first female president

St. Joseph University’s new president is a known quantity.

Cheryl A. McConnell, who has been serving as interim president for more than nine months and had been provost for the previous three years, was elected by the board of trustees Friday to become the first female president in the Jesuit university’s 172-year history.

McConnell, 61, was named interim president upon the departure of Mark C. Reed, who left last summer to become president of Loyola University Chicago, another Jesuit university. St. Joe’s had previously said that McConnell was not a candidate.

“Dr. McConnell is the right person to lead Saint Joseph’s at this time of exceptional change,” James M. Norris, chair of the board of trustees, said in a statement. “Cheryl has strong business acumen, deep higher-education experience, a career marked by dedicated commitment to our Jesuit mission and exceptional leadership skills.”

The university hasn’t been standing still under McConnell. In January, St. Joe’s announced it had a “definitive agreement” to merge with the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster, the school founded by Lancaster General Hospital, which is the largest hospital in Lancaster County and now owned by the University of Pennsylvania.

That came less than a year after the university’s high-profile merger with the University of the Sciences that took effect June 1. McConnell led the university’s efforts in that merger.

Arriving at St. Joe’s in 2019, she also helped steer the university through the COVID-19 pandemic.

McConnell, like leaders at many colleges, will face the challenge of declining enrollment. St. Joe’s enrolls 7,863 students on its main Hawk Hill campus and at the former USciences campus in West Philadelphia, which is an increase from last year because of the merger. But without the merger, St. Joe’s enrollment would have declined.

The university, like others in the city, also has faced concerns from students and parents in recent months about safety around the campus after a shooting, home invasions and assaults. The number of aggravated assaults, robberies with a firearm, and thefts have increased near its main campus, and at a higher rate than the city as a whole, according to an analysis of police data.

St. Joe’s said in January that it had beefed up security around campus and for the second consecutive semester would offer classes in self-defense, safety audits of off-campus properties, and tips to properly secure houses. The university, too, said it would continue to offer transportation and escorts 24 hours a day to any student who wanted them.

The school also recently began advertising for an assistant vice president of public safety, an upgraded position for the school given its two campuses.

McConnell, a certified public accountant and fraud examiner, got her bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s in professional accountancy from Wichita State University. She earned her doctorate at Saint Louis University, also a Jesuit school.

She has worked at Jesuit universities for 35 years, including working as dean of both the College of Business, Influence, and Information Analysis and the Helzberg School of Management, as well as associate provost for academic affairs at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo.