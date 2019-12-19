The House, now controlled by Democrats, voted largely along party lines to remove the $10,000 cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions for tax years 2020 and 2021. For tax year 2019, it would raise the cap for married couples filing taxes jointly to $20,000. The $10,000 cap would remain in place for taxpayers who earn more than $100 million, money that would pay for $500 tax breaks for teachers and first responders.