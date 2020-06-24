Swarms gathered Tuesday evening to pay tribute to Sam Ozer, 17, who was killed Sunday while riding his bike in Roxborough.
Many of Ozer’s family and friends, as well as members of Philadelphia’s bicycling community, came together in Manayunk to participate in a silent memorial ride down Martin Luther King Drive. Ozer recently graduated from AIM Academy in Conshohocken, where he helped lead its mountain biking team.
The hobby “was always in his blood,” his cycling coach told The Inquirer. The passion ran in his family — his father and grandfather were founding members of the Bicycle Club of Philadelphia.
Ozer died of his injuries when his bike was struck by a vehicle along Henry Avenue near Barnes Street on Sunday before 6 p.m. The driver remained on the scene according to Philadelphia Police. Charges are pending.