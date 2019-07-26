Vacuum and dust every nook and cranny, including vent fans and grilles, under area rugs, around the trim around the doors and windows, shelves, closets, bed frames and under the bed. Thoroughly clean and sanitize bathrooms, especially around the back of the toilets and inside medicine cabinets. Take down and wash the light fixtures, and add fresh, bright lightbulbs. Vacuum window treatments or have them cleaned. Deodorize the garbage cans, spice cabinet, drawers, and all the appliances, especially if they’re included with the house. And, if at all possible, avoid cooking anything, um, interesting.