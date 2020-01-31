But “that doesn’t excuse all the missteps of the past several months. As a member of the board I apologize to the teachers and the parents that have been subjected with these unhealthy conditions, and to the parents who have had to figure out what to do with kids for these 17 days. We need to do better than that,” McGinley said, referring to McClure Elementary, a school that just reopened after a protracted, asbestos-prompted break.