Jamal felt welcome, he said. He had opportunities, and he felt he deserved them as much as his white classmates. (And as much as his friends who stayed at Clymer but didn’t get the same shot.) Jamal had one disturbing experience — getting stopped by the police when he was leaving a skating rink with a neighborhood friend and the friend’s uncle, doing nothing more than being three black males walking down a street in a white neighborhood — but that was outside of school. Overwhelmingly, he thinks positively of the desegregation program.