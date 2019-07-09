One result of that counter-revolution is that what hit America in the 1970s with the force of an atom bomb died in the 1990s and 2000s with barely a whimper — helped by legal rulings from a judiciary heavily shaped by Reagan (who vehemently opposed court-ordered busing) and other conservatives. It took some digging to find an obscure 2009 article from the Philadelphia Public School Notebook and to learn that by the end of the 2000s that “Very little busing for segregation left in Philly.” The response was basically the school-policy equivalent of The Whatever Guy — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ . Most whites left for the suburbs and private or parochial schools so there was nothing to desegregate (especially when suburban schools would rather touch an electrified third rail than bus their kids across districts lines), and so instead of mandated integration we’re giving our kids “choice” (emphasis on the air quotes) with charter schools.