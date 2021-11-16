Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court on Tuesday said it would lift a stay on its order voiding the state’s school mask mandate, but not until Dec. 4 — when Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration could implement a new requirement, according to the court.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday evening what the court’s decision would mean for the future of the school mask requirement, which has been hotly debated in a number of communities.

“Nothing changes,” said Wolf spokesperson Beth Rementer, who said the mandate would remain in place through Dec. 4 “pending the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s hearing of the appeal.”

The mask requirement was struck down last week by the Commonwealth Court, which sided with Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) and other parents who argued Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam had overstepped her authority in establishing it. Wolf’s administration appealed that decision to Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court — an action that automatically stayed the court’s order voiding the mask mandate.

However, Corman and the other plaintiffs challenged that stay — leading to Tuesday’s order. In an opinion accompanying the order, Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said the court was lifting the stay because Corman was likely to win on appeal, and doing so “will not substantially harm other interested parties or adversely affect the public interest.”

A new regulation could be adopted on Dec. 4, the court said, when the current mask order is now set to expire.

Wolf had previously said he planned to lift the school mask mandate on Jan. 17.

This is a developing story.