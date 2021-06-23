The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with a Pennsylvania high school cheerleader in her free-speech case challenging the suspension she received for posting profane Snapchat messages after she learned she didn’t make the varsity team.

The case of Brandi Levy — which raised questions around the limits of a school’s ability to police student speech off-campus in the digital age — had the potential to upend 50 years of legal precedent governing student’s rights.

But in their 8-1 ruling Monday, the justices held that while there are some instances where a school district has a legitimate interest in punishing students for disruptive, off-campus speech — like harassment, bullying or threats of violence — the Mahanoy Area School District Levy attended went too far in her case.

“It might be tempting to dismiss [Levy]’s words as unworthy of the robust First Amendment protections discussed herein,” Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote for the majority. “But sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary.”

Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.

And yet, in 2017 when Levy learned she hadn’t made the varsity team, lofty debates over the constitutional rights of students weren’t exactly at the forefront of her mind.

She posted the offending message on Snapchat in a fit of pique on a Saturday, outside of the cheerleading season, while hanging out with a friend at the Cocoa Hut, a convenience store in Mahanoy City, about 40 miles southwest of Wilkes-Barre.

Middle finger extended, the then 14-year-old wrote “F— school, f— softball, f— cheer, f— everything.”

It went out to her network of about 250 followers. Levy thought it would be deleted within 24 hours, like all posts on the social media app.

But one person took a screenshot and passed it to another, who passed it to another, and the post eventually found its way to one of her cheerleading coaches at Mahanoy Area High School.

The team based its decision to suspend Levy from the team for a year on rules it said she agreed to follow when she signed up, including avoiding “foul language and inappropriate gestures” and a strict policy against “any negative information regarding cheerleading, cheerleaders or coaches placed on the internet.”

Levy’s parents, Larry and Betty Lou, challenged the constitutionality of those requirements in appeals to various athletic and school administrators and, eventually, a federal court with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union.

A U.S. District judge questioned whether her Snapchat posts were truly disruptive and in 2017, ruled against the school district, ordering her back on the squad.

But a three-judge panel of the Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit went further, breaking from other court rulings and definitively stating that the deference past case law gives schools to regulate disruptive speech on campus does not extend once the students leave at the end of the school day.

“New communicative technologies open new territories where regulators might seek to suppress the speech they consider inappropriate, uncouth, or provocative,” Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause wrote for the panel. “And we cannot permit such efforts, no matter how well intentioned, without sacrificing precious freedoms that the First Amendment protects.”

In it’s ruling Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it wasn’t willing to go quite that far.

“We do not now set forth a broad, highly general First Amendment rule stating just what counts as ‘off campus’ speech and whether or how ordinary First Amendment standards must give way off campus to a school’s special need to prevent … substantial disruption of learning-related activities or the protection of those who make up a school community,” Breyer wrote.

But, he added, in Levy’s case “the school’s interest in teaching good manners is not sufficient... to overcome [her] interest in free expression.”

