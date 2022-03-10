A South Jersey man has been charged with vehicular homicide in a November crash that killed a popular Main Line high school principal.

Azuka Ossai, 54, of Pine Hill, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Sean Hughes, the principal of Lower Merion High School who was killed last year while taking his son to a morning soccer game. Ossai was also charged with fourth-degree assault by auto and was released pending a detention hearing, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ossai drove through a stop sign on Nov. 13 as he sped along Fleming Pike near Hays Road in Winslow Township, according to prosecutors. His Mercedes SUV collided with a Ford SUV driven by Hughes, 51.

Hughes suffered severe injuries in the collision, and later died at a nearby hospital, investigators said. His son, Nolan, 13, was also hurt, but has since recovered from his injuries.

Hughes served as the principal of Lower Merion for 14 years, and news of his death saddened the school community. Students, who often referred to him as “Huuuughes,” held tributes for their principal, sharing memories of his kind, supportive nature and warm sense of humor.

“He was always open,” John Mobley, a Lower Merion student, said at a vigil in November. “He always just wanted to build you up. He made everyone feel loved and welcome. You didn’t even really need to know him. You’d feel the presence once he came in the room.”

Hughes is survived by his wife, Kristi, and two other children, Jack, 16, and Catherine, 9. Kristi Hughes said Thursday that the four months since her husband’s death have been a constant challenge for her family, but that the support from the Lower Merion community has been a source of comfort at a time of grief.

“The impact Sean has had on the surrounding community and thousands of students has gotten us through, knowing the legacy he leaves behind,” she said. “We know it’ll continue to live and move forward after this is all said and done.”

She said she was grateful for the attention given to the case by Camden County prosecutors, and that the cause of the fatal crash was now clear.

“Now, we can put a little bit of closure into this tragedy,” she said.