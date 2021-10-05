Republican Senate candidate Sean Parnell has for a second time asked a judge to seal court records in his ongoing custody case and ban his wife and her attorney from talking publicly about past protection-from-abuse orders issued against him that have become the subject of political attacks and media scrutiny.

A judge in Butler County heard arguments on the request Tuesday morning, with Parnell arguing that he was trying to protect his children from being exposed to harmful information and media prying.

“I signed up to run for office,” he told the judge. “My kids did not.”

But an attorney for his wife, Laurie Parnell, argued that the candidate is trying to protect himself and his political ambitions, pointing out that he has previously brought legal motions to allow him to use his children on social media to promote his business and personal brand.

”He is once again using the children as an excuse to try to protect his true character and actions from being shown to the public,” the attorney wrote in a filing.

Two media outlets, The Inquirer and the Tribune-Review, have moved to join Laurie Parnell’s motions to oppose the gag order and new court seal. The Tribune-Review also sought to unseal some documents filed previously in the custody matter, potentially including a psychological evaluation of Sean Parnell.

» READ MORE: Bombshell or backlash? The nasty turn in Pa.’s GOP Senate primary leaves questions for both Jeff Bartos and Sean Parnell.

Parnell told the judge Tuesday that he worried about personal information and psychological evaluations becoming public, and would also agree to abide by a gag order around the custody dispute and the protection from abuse orders, which were later expunged.

Laurie Parnell said she would support keeping information about her children private, but other aspects of the upcoming custody trial, the court docket and dispute between the couple should have “no new restrictions beyond existing laws.”

In July Judge James Arner denied Parnell’s request to seal the trial and docket, though he did seal both parents’ pretrial narrative statements.

Parnell renewed his request for a seal and added a motion for a gag order against Laurie Parnell and her lawyer last month after The Inquirer reported on a memo from a Republican rival, Jeff Bartos, who said the two temporary protection-from-abuse orders issued against Parnell in 2017 and 2018 made him “unelectable.”

There’s little public information about what behavior led to those orders, which were short-lived and eventually dismissed and expunged.

» READ MORE: Sean Parnell’s wife sought protective orders against him. Pa. Senate race rival Jeff Bartos says that makes him ‘unelectable.’

If approved, the latest motion would seal contentious proceedings, so far conducted in public, involving one of the Republican front runners in Pennsylvania’s nationally watched U.S. Senate campaign.

Lawyers for The Inquirer wrote that Parnell’s conduct “is of significant interest to the public as he campaigns for a six-year” Senate term.

Domestic court proceedings are historically open to the press and public, an attorney for the Tribune-Review argued in its filing. It also said that under the First Amendment, closing court proceedings can only be done when there is an “overriding interest” and the closure is “narrowly tailored.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.