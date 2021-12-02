A man is in custody after police say he shot two people and engaged in a shootout with SEPTA officers outside the 69th Street Transportation Center.

Upper Darby police responded to a report of a domestic shooting at the 7000 block of Terminal Square early Thursday morning. Superintendent Tim Bernhardt told Fox 29 the suspect shot a woman, whose condition remains unknown, then shot a man on the sidewalk, who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Around 4 a.m., SEPTA officers saw a man with a gun after hearing gunshots outside the terminal, according to a spokesperson. The suspect then fired at the SEPTA officers, leading to an shootout that ended with the gunman being taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

“We have two different crime scenes were working here,” Bernhardt said. “We believe he exited that apartment and engaged anybody he could.”

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

» READ MORE: Suspect in killing of Temple student Samuel Collington — who had been arrested and released after a July carjacking — surrenders to police

The busy travel hub remains open Thursday morning, but the west and south terminals are closed due to the police activity.

Some bus service has been suspended until further notice, but the Market-Frankford Line, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Route 101 and 102 Trolley service are all running Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson.

SEPTA encourages bus riders to visit the agency’s website or Twitter account to see which bus routes are impacted, as the situation remains fluid Thursday morning.

Market Street in Upper Darby between Powell Lane and State Rd. remains closed due to police activity, and it’s unclear when all the station’s terminals will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.