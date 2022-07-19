Police were investigating a gunfire incident — with no injuries reported — in the SEPTA concourse near Broad and Locust Streets in Center City early Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., police received a report of gunshots initially in the area of the Walnut Street Station stop of the Broad Street Line. SEPTA transit officers later found some spent shell casings in the concourse near Locust Street.

Police said they believe a male fired some shots and then fled. He was accompanied by three other males.

No shooting victims were found, but the gunshots reportedly led to alarm and confusion among some SEPTA riders.