A 19-year-old man was shot three times in the middle of the day Monday on an underground SEPTA platform at City Hall, police said.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest, stomach, and hand on the eastbound 15th and Market shortly before 12:30 p.m. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Capt. John Walker, head of the Philadelphia Police Department’s non-fatal shooting unit, said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men on the eastbound Market-Frankford Line platform.

Both men reached for their firearms after exchanging words, but only one the 19-year-old was shot, Walker said. The shooter, who has not been identified, got on the El at 69th Street with a companion, who is now in police custody for questioning.

A firearm was recovered under the victim’s body, Walker added.

The shooter remains at-large, according to police. It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired.

The afternoon shooting in Center City comes amid ongoing public outcry over crime and safety conditions on public transit as SEPTA struggles to lure back ridership. The SEPTA Transit Police Department is also contending with widespread patrol shortages and a sudden leadership change after Thomas J. Nestel III, the department’s longtime chief, abruptly retired this month.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said officers were on patrol at the station at the time and responded as soon as the gunshots erupted underground.

“They gave the victim first aid, and then carried him out of the station for transport to the hospital,” Busch said.

Alarmed SEPTA riders faced delays as the crime scene cut off access to the busy 15th Street station at the nexus of the city’s two main subway lines.

Scott Clearfield, of Northeast Philadelphia, said his train to Center City stalled for 20 minutes at Eighth Street station while police worked to secure the shooting scene a few stops away.

“I was nervous,” Clearfield said. “There’s so much going on here in Philadelphia, you don’t know when the next one is going to happen ... It’s really a frightening situation.”

