Amazon did not reply to a request for comment Thursday. Around the same time SEPTA discovered its breach, federal authorities charged a woman in Washington with stealing credit card application information from 106 million people, according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Washington. Capital One was also using Amazon Web Services as a host for its online operations, though the cases do not appear to be related. Federal authorities have reported that Paige Thompson, a former Amazon employee, took data from 30 other companies.