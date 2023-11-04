2 SEPTA employees are injured when hit by a work vehicle on the Norristown High Speed Line

Two veteran SEPTA rail workers were injured Saturday morning when they were struck by a work vehicle in Radnor Township near the County Line station of the Route 100 Norristown High Speed Line, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

One of the workers, a 60-year-old who is a 30-year veteran of SEPTA, was trapped under the vehicle for about an hour, until emergency and SEPTA personnel were able to free him, said SEPTA’s Andrew Busch. He remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening serious injuries at Lankenau Medical Center Saturday afternoon, Busch said.

The other employee, 54, a 23-year SEPTA veteran, was treated at Lankenau for minor injuries and released.

The names of the injured were not released.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday on a track that was not in use, Busch said, and the vehicle involved was being used for rail-tie removal.

SEPTA’s Safety Division was investigating the accident.