The $26.8 million facility was supposed to begin operation in January 2019, SEPTA officials said a year ago. Construction was not finished until early this year, and testing is now underway. Along with the delays completing construction, SEPTA also encountered difficulties installing the poles to carry wires to the Wayne Junction substation that set the project back. The generator, when active, is expected to supply power for the northern half of SEPTA’s Regional Rail and the agency is being slow in the rollout because they want it to operate perfectly when it is turned on.