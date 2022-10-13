Thousands of sports fans are slated to travel to South Philadelphia this weekend as playoff baseball returns to Citizens Bank Park for the first time in more than a decade and the Eagles try to keep their undefeated record. Anticipating the slew of fans, especially Saturday when the Phillies and Flyers have home games at the sports complex, SEPTA is adding express trains on the Broad Street Line before games.

“By using the Broad Street Line, fans can ensure they get to the games in plenty of time for all the action, and they have a ride home waiting for them afterwards,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, adding there will be additional personnel throughout the system to ensure safety and answer questions.

The express trains will first be deployed from the Fern Rock Transportation Center on Friday and Saturday ahead of the two Phillies games against the Atlanta Braves. Friday’s Phillies game is set to start at 4:37 p.m. and the four express trains will start running in 10-minute intervals at 3:40 p.m.

On Saturday, the sports complex will host a double feature. The Phillies have a game at 2:07 p.m. with SEPTA arranging for four express trains to run starting at 12:40 p.m. in 10-minute increments. Next, the Flyers play the Canucks at 4 p.m. That game will only get two express trains at 2:50 and 3 p.m.

Prepaid parking for the Phillies game is still available online for $25.

During the Saturday games, Lincoln Financial Field’s surrounding parking lots will be open to attendees, according to a spokesperson. By Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, it should be business as usual in terms of activity around the complex. Parking there is $40 for cars and $80 for oversized vehicles, according to the stadium’s website.

For the Eagles game Sunday, SEPTA will launch its express trains starting at 6:05 p.m. in 10-minute intervals — 10 trains total. The game has an 8:20 p.m. start time and rides home on the BSL will be free starting at 10:30 p.m. sponsored by betPARX Casino & Sportsbook.

As always, trolley and Market-Frankford Line riders can make a free transfer to the Broad Street Line at City Hall/15th Street.