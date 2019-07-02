Thirty-three percent of SEPTA’s riders are from households earning less than $25,000 a year, according to the transit agency, and for them the up-front costs of a Transpass —$25.50 for a weekly pass and $96 for a monthly one — can be too expensive. The disadvantage to the poor is exacerbated by SEPTA offering the $1 transfer fee only to people who hold SEPTA Key cards. Since paper transfers were eliminated last year, anyone without a Key card must pay full price, $2.50, to take a second leg of a transit trip.