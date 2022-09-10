A 64-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed on a SEPTA underground trolley platform at 19th and Market Streets Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said the victim was shot in the head, shoulder, right hand, and back shortly after 2:15 p.m. on the eastbound side of the platform.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m., police said.

No arrests had been made, nor weapon recovered, police said.

Surveillance video reportedly shows two men getting into a quarrel, with one of them firing a gun after he is punched.

SEPTA reported at 5:05 p.m. that while trolley service would continue operating in both directions through the tunnel, eastbound trolleys would bypass 19th Street until further notice.