Police seek a man who shot at a SEPTA bus with passengers on board. SEPTA says buses are tough to patrol.

A man with a gun in North Philly disrupted the Friday morning commute for five passengers and the driver of a SEPTA Route 57 bus when he shot at the driver’s side window. Philadelphia police said no one was injured.

Authorities said the incident began about 5:30 a.m. when the suspect boarded the bus without paying his fare. SEPTA police say the driver and suspect got into an argument in which the suspect threatened the driver before exiting the vehicle. Once outside on Front and Luzerne Streets, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the driver’s side windshield before fleeing, authorities said.

The shooting is the latest incident on SEPTA contributing to rising concerns about safety.

In an effort to alleviate those concerns, SEPTA added 21 officers to its transit police last month and leaders of Transport Workers Union Local 234, SEPTA’s largest union, are slated to ask for a larger police presence in upcoming contract negotiations. Still, these efforts are mainly focused on patrolling the Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said that’s because the trains have the highest concentration of riders and, subsequently, quality-of-life violations.

The fact there are close to 120 bus routes further complicates deploying police in a similar manner, he said.

“We can have officers who go out and check at certain spots,” said Busch. “If it’s a repeat, chronic issue we can put undercover officers on the buses.”

Busch said the transit agency is looking for ways to improve safety on buses.

In May two men were injured and one teenager was killed in separate shootings on SEPTA buses.

Anyone with information about Friday’s shooting is encouraged to reach out to SEPTA Transit Police.