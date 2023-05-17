Two men injured in shooting on SEPTA bus

Two men were injured in a shooting on a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred around noon near 21st and Diamond Streets on a SEPTA Route 33 bus.

One man was struck once in the groin, and another man suffered a graze wound to his left thigh, police said. The victims, both 18, were transported to Temple University hospital and placed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrest has been made, police said. Further details about the shooting weren’t immediately available.