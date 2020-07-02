Video footage captured the quick-thinking rescue of a 44-year-old woman who fell onto a subway track this week.
The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. Monday on the westbound platform of the Market-Frankford Line’s 15th Street station, according to SEPTA. Surveillance footage shows the woman walking close to the edge of the platform before falling onto the tracks. Passersby rush over, and one rider is quick to lift her onto the platform before two SEPTA Transit Police officers arrive.
The woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and later released, according to SEPTA. Service was not disrupted.
“SEPTA reminds riders to always stay behind the yellow line when walking along any train platform,” the agency said in a statement.
SEPTA reduced service early in the coronavirus pandemic, but brought back most transit service in May to prepare for the region’s reopening.