SEPTA is preparing for the Philadelphia region’s eventual reopening with plans to restore much of its transit service later this month.
Regular weekday and weekend service levels on most bus and trolley routes, as well as the Market-Frankford, Broad Street, and Norristown High Speed Lines will return the week of May 17, SEPTA announced Friday. The transportation authority also will bring back front-door boarding and fare collection on buses and trolleys.
“While we are preparing for an eventual increase in ridership, service will continue to be available for essential travel only until further notice,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in a statement. “If you do not need to get to work or access life-sustaining services, please do your part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying off the system.”
Although the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines will run more frequently, SEPTA will keep some stations closed until further notice.
Regional Rail will still run on a reduced schedule.
The Route 101 Trolley will run as a bus, while Route 102 Trolley will remain suspended. The Route 91, serving Graterford Prison, will also stay suspended. Routes 204, 310, 311, and LUCY Gold and Green Routes will continue on a reduced schedule, according to SEPTA.
SEPTA slashed operations last month with a “lifeline” schedule that closed subway stations, limited bus and trolley service, and suspended some Regional Rail lines. The transportation authority provides a means of travel for many of the region’s essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, but those changes have meant grueling commutes with long waits and overcrowding for some.
SEPTA will keep up social distancing measures as it makes a return later this month, including the rider limits. Maximum riders are 20 on buses, 25 on trolleys, and 30 on the Norristown line.
Bus and trolley riders can expect seats to be marked off to promote social distancing, and a yellow line will encourage riders to stay six-feet away from operators.
SEPTA previously suspended onboard fare collection and implemented rear-door boarding to distance riders from drivers, who sit next to fare boxes and card readers. The authority is reversing the measure to help “operators keep track of the number of people onboard" and in "discouraging nonessential travel,” it said in a news release. Riders are to exit buses and trolleys using rear doors.
The Market-Frankford Line’s Frankford Transportation Center, Arrott Transportation Center, Erie-Torresdale, Allegheny, Huntingdon, Berks, Girard, Spring Garden, 8th Street, 11th Street, 15th Street, 30th Street, 34th Street, 40th Street, 46th Street, 56th Street, 60th Street stations as well as 69th Street Transportation Center will stay open.
On the Broad Street Line, riders can access: Fern Rock Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, Hunting Park, Erie, Allegheny, North Philadelphia, Cecil B. Moore, Girard, 8th Street, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut/Locust, Ellsworth/Federal, Snyder, Oregon stations as well as NRG Station. Staffing shortages related to the coronavirus forced SEPTA’s limited schedule.
SEPTA has seen more than 250 confirmed employee coronavirus cases, and seven of its employees have died of COVID-19 complications. Employee absenteeism related to the coronavirus has begun to level out, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.
“Overall, we are starting to see what seems to be a trend going in the right direction,” he said in an email.
This story will be updated. Please check back for details.