Severe storms and flood watches are up throughout the Philly region Saturday

With August off to a steam bath start and the atmosphere primed with moisture, strong storms with damaging “downburst” winds, along with hail and flooding rains are possible late Saturday afternoon and evening throughout the Philadelphia region, the National Weather Service is warning.

The government’s Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a severe thunderstorm watch for storms with winds approaching 60 mph through 9 p.m. In addition, the Mount Holly weather service office has posted a flash flood watch for the region in effect until 11:59 p.m.

“Our primary concern is downburst winds,” said Sarah Johnson, the warning coordination meteorologist in Mount Holly. Downbursts are potent gusts resulting from thunderstorm downdrafts, sometimes confined to limited areas, or microbursts, or broader areas, called macrobursts.

The behaviors of the approaching storms have been ominous, the weather service said.

“As storms have progressed into our region, they continue to be prolific heavy rain producers, and training of storms has been a concern,” the Mount Holly office said in its afternoon discussion. “Training” occurs when clusters of storms tend to keep pounding the same places.

Johnson said hail a half-inch in diameter has been reported in the storms, and that could happen around here. However, the tornado threat is limited.

The most likely areas to flood are along and just to the northwest of I-95, the weather service said.

More showers are possible Sunday, with heavy rain the major threat, said Johnson.

Shower chances are in the forecast every day next week, except Monday, and the remains of a tropical storm could affect the Mid-Atlantic region midweek, the weather service said.

Of note, in its latest update issued Thursday, the inter-agency U.S. Drought Monitor had Philadelphia and its neighboring Pennsylvania counties, save for southern Delco and Chesco, in the “abnormally dry” zone. Portions of Northeast Philly, Lower Bucks and Burlington Counties were in “moderate drought.”

That, of course, is subject to change.