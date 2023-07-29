More severe storms are possible in Philly late Saturday, as the boom times continue

These have been boom times for thunderstorms in Philadelphia, and the government’s Storm Prediction Center is warning that another round of severe storms is likely to affect the region into Saturday evening.

An isolated tornado isn’t out of the question, said Sarah Johnson, the National Weather Service’s warning coordination meteorologist in Mount Holly, but the major threat would be straight-line winds.

A severe-storm watch was in effect until 9 p.m., and once again weather could disrupt the Luke Combs concert at Lincoln Financial Field, with the opening acts due to start at 5:45 p.m. On Friday, his appearance was delayed two hours, to the chargin and anger of the paying customers.

If it seems as though we’ve been hearing a lot of thunder lately, we have.

Officially, lightning and thunder have been reported in the vicinity of Philadelphia International Airport on 21 of the last 42 days. The average for an entire year is 28.

“We certainly have been in an active period,” Johnson said. “We are way above normal.”

She added that so far the office, whose coverage area includes all of Delaware and most of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, has issued 252 severe thunderstorm warnings this year. That’s the most since 2019.

Oddly, it issued not a one in May, the first time that’s happened since the office moved from Philadelphia to Mount Holly in 1994.

However, the storm traffic is about to go on break.

The coming storms were associated with a strong cold front approaching the region that was expected to broom away the oppressive mugginess of the last three days.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are all due to be splendid days with sun and highs in the 80s followed by sleep-able nights that may be cool enough to silence the air-conditioners.