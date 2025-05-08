‘It’s like the Wild West over here!’: Philly Sheriff’s Office civilian employee accidentally fires gun in office.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a few hours before Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and her staff would deliver their yearly budget testimony to City Council, one of Bilal’s staffers fired a gun inside the sheriff’s office.

“Discharge of a firearm,” a responding police officer is heard on police radio telling a dispatcher.

Advertisement

Sgt. Eric Gripp, a Philadelphia Police spokesperson, said the preliminary investigation shows that a civilian employee working for Bilal “accidentally discharged a personally owned firearm while at his desk.”

Gripp said the staffer sustained a minor cut to his leg when the 9 millimeter bullet “grazed his thigh then entered the chair he was sitting in.”

“It’s like the Wild West over here!” said one Sheriff’s Office employee who is not authorized to speak to the press.

The unintentional desk pop did not result in any other injuries.

Policed declined to name the shooter, but three sources familiar with the incident identified him as Allen Craig, who is listed in city payroll records as an administrative assistant with a $70,000 annual salary.

Bilal, whose office distributes free gun locks and promotes safe firearm practices, declined to answer most questions Thursday. Through a spokesperson, Bilal confirmed the accidental shooting and said she and her staff take “all incidents involving firearms seriously and are committed to a thorough and transparent review of the circumstances.”

Craig could not immediately be reached. Two Sheriff’s Office employees said they believe Craig works in human resources.

It was not clear Thursday why Craig, who is not a law enforcement official, was carrying a gun in the Sheriff’s Office, or whether he was authorized to do so.

Two employees in the office said that under Bilal’s predecessor, Sheriff Jewell Williams, non-sworn employees were prohibited from carrying guns in the office.

A 1995 executive order issued by then-Mayor Ed Rendell prohibits civilian city employees from carrying guns while working unless specifically authorized.

Gripp said Central Detectives are investigating the Sheriff’s Office shooting, not the police unit that handles officer involved shootings, because the employee was not a sworn officer.

After the shooting on Tuesday, Bilal went before City Council and requested nearly $20 million in new funding, as well as a new training academy for deputy recruits.

The shooting did not come up during the hearing.

The Inquirer reported Wednesday that Bilal also wants to relocate her office from Center City to 2450 W. Hunting Park Avenue, a multistory industrial building in North Philadelphia that was formerly part of the Budd Co. manufacturing complex.

Officials for Mayor Cherelle L. Parker have so far declined to comment on Bilal’s plans for a new headquarters and training academy.