Police Saturday night were investigating several shootings, including one in which a 32-year-old man was shot seven times in the groin inside a store in Germantown.
Police say the incident occurred about 1 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Clapier Street. He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was reported in stable condition.
The shooting was among at least six that occurred between 3 a.m. and about 7:40 p.m. at various locations in the city, police said.
All six of the victims were hospitalized and in stable condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered in any of the case, police said.