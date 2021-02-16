According to police, the events began around 5:50 p.m., when a 29-year-old man got out of his gray Chevrolet Cruz on the 300 block of 10th Street. Police said someone put a gun to the back of his head and said: “Give me everything.” The man handed over his cellphone and wallet, while the person with the gun and another man — both described as wearing dark clothing — got into the car and drove away.