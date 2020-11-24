But even after his gutsy courtroom stand, Sistrunk found himself back in front of a judge only three months later — this time for trouble his own making. On a July afternoon in 2019, Sistrunk pulled a silver revolver on a teen walking through the Walnut-Locust subway stop, taking his debit card, SEPTA TransPass and $17. Patrol officers followed Sistrunk to a South Street smoke shop — and then chased him to his mother’s house, where he escaped through the back door. He turned himself in four days later and pleaded guilty to a gun charge. He spent 11 months in jail before being paroled in July.