Father of 3-year-old shot in Grays Ferry arrested

Both the father and mother of a 3-year-old child who was shot in the face last week in Grays Ferry have now been arrested.

U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia police arrested James Weldon, 31, on Friday morning, the Marshals announced in a tweet. He was wanted for firearms violations and endangering the welfare of a child, the tweet said, noting that the 3-year-old injured last Sunday was Weldon’s son.

The boy’s mother, Laylaah Muhammad, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of child, unsworn falsifying, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and false reports.

Following the incident, Muhammad told police that she saw two men in dark clothing running as she carried her 3-year-old son along the 1500 block of South Taney Street around 5 p.m. Sunday. When she looked down at the child, she noticed he had been shot in the cheek, initial reports from police said.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was placed in critical but stable condition. A stranger who happened to be driving by gave Muhammad and the boy a ride to the nearest fire station.

Police now say that investigators have since uncovered evidence indicating the shooting happened inside a property on the 1500 block of South Taney Street, and not on the street.