The shootings happened about 5:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of North 30th Street, police said. Police at the scene confirmed the two men were father and son but did not identify them. The 55-year-old man was shot once in the back and was pronounced dead at 5:51. The 22-year-old was shot in the neck, shoulder, and chin and was taken to Temple University Hospital, police reported. He was in critical condition Thursday night.