A father was killed and his son wounded in a shooting just steps from their home Thursday evening.
The shootings happened about 5:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of North 30th Street, police said. Police at the scene confirmed the two men were father and son but did not identify them. The 55-year-old man was shot once in the back and was pronounced dead at 5:51. The 22-year-old was shot in the neck, shoulder, and chin and was taken to Temple University Hospital, police reported. He was in critical condition Thursday night.
About 25 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting. No weapon was recovered, police reported, and no arrests made.