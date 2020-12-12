The rash of killings in Philadelphia continued Friday with three men dead in separate shootings in a span of less than 12 hours.
It began with two unrelated daylight slayings in North Philadelphia and closed with a homicide after sundown in West Philadelphia.
The first happened in the morning in the Swampoodle section of North Philadelphia, on the 2900 block of North 22nd Street. Police arrived shortly before 9:30 a.m. to find a 32-year-old man shot twice in the head, once in the chest, and twice in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital. where he was pronounced dead. No other details were available.
Later in the afternoon, two men — both riddled with bullet wounds — stumbled into the emergency room at Einstein Medical Center. A 28-year-old man, whose name was not released, died at 2:13 p.m., and his companion, a 26-year-old who had driven them to the hospital while bleeding from nine gunshot wounds, was in stable condition.
Police did not know where the shootings had occurred. The driver’s car was being held at the hospital.
The third death came shortly after 7:30 p.m. at 52d and Ranstead Streets, where a 29-year-old was found “shot multiple times throughout the body,” police said. That victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced at 7:49 p.m.
Also, police on Friday identified one of the victims of a Thursday evening double shooting in Strawberry Mansion.
Hasting Hightower 54, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to his back shortly before 6 p.m. at Temple University Hospital. Officers from the 22nd Police District had found Hightower on the pavement near 30th and York Streets. Hightower’s son, who police did not name, was found inside the father’s home nearby on the 2300 block of North 30th Street. The son, who had been shot in the chin, shoulder, and neck, was taken to Temple, where he remained Friday in critical condition.