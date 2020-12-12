Hasting Hightower 54, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to his back shortly before 6 p.m. at Temple University Hospital. Officers from the 22nd Police District had found Hightower on the pavement near 30th and York Streets. Hightower’s son, who police did not name, was found inside the father’s home nearby on the 2300 block of North 30th Street. The son, who had been shot in the chin, shoulder, and neck, was taken to Temple, where he remained Friday in critical condition.