A 49-year-old Berks County mother died Tuesday after attempting to rescue her three children from “extremely rough" waters at an unguarded beach, officials in North Wildwood said Wednesday.
Her 8- and 10-year-old sons and daughter, 19, were saved by rescue workers and were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for observation “due to taking in some water,” said North Wildwood Fire Chief Dominick McClain.
He said the rescuers managed to pull them from the water within “10 to 12 minutes” of their arrival.
The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m., and when emergency responders arrived at the scene they found the mother lying face-down on the beach about 150 yards from the water, officials said.
The woman, whose name was not released and was identified only as a resident of Wernersville, was taken to the Cape medical center, where she was pronounced dead, said North Wildwood Police Capt. John A. Stevenson. The official cause of death was not disclosed.
The family had been vacationing in North Wildwood.
It was believed that only one other person was on the beach at the time, said McClain, and with the summer season over, no lifeguards were on duty.
On Wednesday the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly had warned of a “moderate risk” of ripcurrents due to strong south-to-southeast winds associated with the episodic heavy rains.
“The ripcurrents were extremely rough, and he waves were crushing,” said McClain.
The incident remains under investigation.